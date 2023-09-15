Super Dragon Punch Force shifts from fictional to real after its inclusion as an easter egg in the film Boy Kills World sparked interest from fans. From a random throwaway arcade cabinet to an actual game – things couldn't have gotten better for this game title.

The fictional game Super Dragon Punch Force II was shown on the screen of an arcade cabinet in one scene of the Boy Kills World film, starring Bill Skarsgård as the titular Boy. The arcade cabinet didn't even play a big role in the film, but its exposure was enough to spawn a real game: skipping the first two games to a third numbered title, set to release in Q2 2024.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Super Dragon Punch Force 3 is set to be a fighting game, a debut title for Talent Digital Art. The game immerses players in a geek-inspired vibrant universe where they collect and battle with a cast of eclectic fighters. Featuring both single-player and multiplayer game modes, it is set to come out on PC, iOS, and Android.

Set against the backdrop of a comic book store named Zed’s Comics, players are transported to an adrenaline-charged world of combat arenas, skillfully navigating their way through fun, fluid, and fast-paced matches. Designed with modern comic book and manga influences, Super Dragon Punch Force 3 is a nod to arcade gaming nostalgia. The game promises to be both approachable for newcomers and entertaining for fighting game enthusiasts.

Those who attended the premiere of Boy Kills World last week were able to scan a QR Code that will let them stay informed of the development of Super Dragon Punch Force 3, with the promise of getting exclusive rewards as a thank you from the developers for supporting the movie that led to the birth of their game.

The game's origin story is definitely unique and intriguing, but it'll have to show that it's actually a good game when it finally comes out.

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.