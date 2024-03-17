Before we get to the final Bracketology projections before the NCAA Tournament and March Madness officially begins, I want to take this opportunity to thank ClutchPoints for giving me the chance to do Bracketology, even though I was hired to be an associate editor and writer on the NFL/College Football side of things. I want to thank everyone who has read these projections consistently throughout the year. There are a handful of friends and family members who I know have been following along all year, but because I've gotten the chance to do this on a platform like ClutchPoints, I'm sure there are many more who I don't know personally who decided to read along throughout the season. I can't tell you how much I appreciate it. Lastly, I'd like to thank my girlfriend for putting up with me having notebooks all around the house devoted to research and my constant thinking about/talking about what a hypothetical college basketball tournament field would look like, as well as my dog Olive for being the best college basketball watching companion a guy could ask for.
The Final Bracketology Bracket
Bracketology Breakdown
Top Seeds: Connecticut Huskies (East Region), Purdue Boilermakers (Midwest Region), Houston Cougars (South Region), North Carolina Tar Heels (West Region)
Multi-Bid Leagues: AAC (2), ACC (4), Atlantic 10 (2), Big 12 (8), Big East (4), Big Ten (6), Mountain West (6), Pac-12 (4), SEC (8), WCC (2)
Bracketology Bubble Watch
Last Four Byes: Mississippi State, Florida Atlantic, Michigan State, Texas A&M
Last Four In: TCU, Colorado State, St. John's, Colorado
First Four Out: Virginia, Seton Hall, Oklahoma, Providence
Next Four Out: Indiana State, Pittsburgh, South Florida, Villanova