The college basketball season is underway, and with many big games ahead, it's time to keep an eye on the NCAA tournament with Bracketology.

Welcome to Bracketology at ClutchPoints, the one-stop shop for you sickos out there who are consumed by all things March Madness!

As we head into the second week of the 2023-24 college basketball season, we've already seen a handful of noteworthy results. Arizona went into Cameron Indoor Stadium and got the better of a Duke basketball team with National Championship aspirations. The Michigan State Spartans, a No. 1 seed in last week's edition of Bracketology, suffered a surprising home loss to James Madison in their home opener. A handful of other projected conference champions (Saint Mary's, San Diego State, and Dayton) all already took early season L's too. Teams who were on Bubble Watch secured strong wins for their resumes already. It's not even March, and we've already arrived at Madness. And even better: the biggest early season non-conference showdowns and tournaments are all still to come in the next couple of weeks!

Bracketology Bracket

Bracketology Breakdown

Top Seeds: Kansas (South Region), Marquette (East Region), Purdue (Midwest Region), Duke (West Region)

Multi-Bid Leagues: AAC (2), ACC (6), Big 12 (8), Big East (6), Big Ten (7), MWC (2), Pac-12 (5), SEC (7), WCC (2)

Bracketology Bubble Watch

Last Four Byes: Clemson, Virginia, UCLA, Oregon

Last Four In: Indiana, Northwestern, BYU, NC State

First Four Out: New Mexico, Florida, Ohio State, Washington

Next Four Out: Providence, Texas Tech, Michigan, Stanford

Five Most Intriguing Games of the Week

Xavier at Purdue (Monday November 13th, 8:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

Duke vs. Michigan State (Tuesday November 14th, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Marquette vs. Illinois (Tuesday November 14th, 8:00 p.m. ET, FS1)

Kansas vs. Kentucky (Tuesday November 14th, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Connecticut vs. Indiana (Sunday November 19th, 1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

And One!

As I explained in last week's Bracketology, the “And One!” section at the bottom of each Bracketology post will be my space to make a prediction for the week of action ahead. In the last ten seasons, we've only seen twelve 50-point performances by a single player in a Division 1 men's college basketball game. My prediction is that this week, we're gonna see another. I can't tell you who it's going to be, but with both scoring, pace, and offensive ratings up in comparison to season's past, I feel pretty comfortable saying that we're bound to see another one of these rare singular scoring explosion in the next seven days.

Past And One! Predictions

11/6/23 – Maryland will win the Asheville Championship early season tournament (INCORRECT)