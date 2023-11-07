Michigan State basketball fans expressed their disappointment following their 79-76 overtime loss to James Madison on Monday.

Michigan State basketball fans blew up on social media after their team's embarrassing 79-76 overtime loss to James Madison on Monday.

Supporters of No. 4 Michigan State basketball couldn't believe they lost to an unranked opponent on opening night.

Michigan State basketball national championship hopes pic.twitter.com/MfU7v6mWHi — antonio (@PistonsAntonio) November 7, 2023

JAMES MADISON (+1150 ML) WITH A DAGGER TO TAKE DOWN #4 MICHIGAN STATE 😱 COLLEGE BASKETBALL IS SO BACK. pic.twitter.com/WbAyFQFIVS — br_betting (@br_betting) November 7, 2023

https://twitter.com/gracesporttakes/status/1721749541295165604

Michigan State loses a buy game to James Madison. The epitome of brutality. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 7, 2023

Michigan State fans explaining that this loss will be good in the long run

pic.twitter.com/HGkaq5Ix9H — Mark Titus Show (@MarkTitusShow) November 7, 2023

Michigan State PAID James Madison to beat them lmao pic.twitter.com/8rBo1yKSo6 — MattBeGreat (@mattbegreatyt) November 7, 2023

Raekwon Horton's three-pointer with 10 seconds left in the extra session sealed the win for James Madison. Michigan State basketball still had a chance after Tyson Walker made a layup with just three seconds left. They had no choice but to foul one of James Madison's players hoping he would crack under pressure at the charity stripe.

James Madison's TJ Bickerstaff split his free throws to give his team a three-point lead. Unfortunately for Michigan State basketball, Michael Green III stole the ball from Walker after the ensuing inbounds pass.

Fans of the Green and White couldn't believe they just witnessed an upset on the first day of the NCAA season. To put things in perspective, it was Michigan State basketball's first November home loss in 37 years. No wonder you could hear a pin drop at Breslin Center after the devastating loss.

The return of Jaden Akins and AJ Hoggard bode well for Michigan State's title aspirations in 2023. Both of them withdrew from the 2023 NBA Draft so they could play for Tom Izzo for another year.

Regrettably, Akins and Hoggard played poorly against James Madison on Monday. The two Michigan State basketball guards combined for 13 points on paltry four-of-21 shooting from the field.

Tom Izzo and Co. hope to make a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament after their crushing loss to Kansas State basketball in last season's Sweet 16.

They must put that disappointing loss to James Madison behind them so they could achieve that goal.