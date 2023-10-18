The latest episode of Snake Oil is stacked. In a new clip brought to you exclusively by ClutchPoints, host David Spade introduces this week's celebrity advisors: Will Arnett and Brad Paisley.

Looks great in a boat

Firs up, Spade introduces Paisley. He introduces him as someone who has won “three Grammys, 10 CMA Awards” and “looks great in a boat.”

Arnett is then introduced after Spade jokingly mispronounces his name. Spade then ribs him for no-showing meetings despite being an executive producer of Snake Oil. “First of all,” Arnett retorts, “tennis isn't going to play itself.”

When asked what skills make them a good celebrity advisor, Paisley reflected on the grocery store he opened. The store is a charity designed to “give folks that leg up to basically get back on their feet, and there's dignity in that.”

What is Snake Oil?

Snake Oil is a new game show on FOX. David Spade hosts the show as contestants are given $50,000 to invest in a selection of eight different products. The winning contestants receive $250,000 for guessing which products are real. Each episode also brings different celebrities in as advisors. Previous episodes included appearances from Michelle Williams, Rob Riggle, Dwight Howard, Adam DeVine, among others.

The official logline for October 18's episode, per FOX, reads: “Hosted by David Spade, contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs – some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are ‘Snake Oil Salesmen' whose products are fake. With the help of guest celebrity advisors, Will Arnett and Brad Paisley, contestants must determine which products are real and which are a sham to advance to the ‘Snake Pit,' for a chance to win life-changing money.”

The new episode of Snake Oil premieres October 18 at 9:02pm ET on FOX.