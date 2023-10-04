A poor fork salesman gets flamed by former NBA champion Dwight Howard in a new exclusive clip from Snake Oil. The David Spade-hosted show premieres a new episode tonight on FOX.

The clip begins with Spade asking what Howard thinks of The Man Fork's products.

“The fork is too big,” says the 6'10” former NBA champion. “What human is going to eat with that fork?”

Snake Oil's format allows the celebrity advisors to then interrogate the salesman for a minute. Howard asks why made the fork, which the salesman doesn't even get to answer before his partner throws in another question. It's like rapid-fire Shark Tank, as Howard and his partner continue with quick-hit questions; asking who does the marketing, how much each unit costs, etc.

Pitch Perfect star Adam DeVine will also serve as a celebrity advisor on this weeks' Snake Oil episode. This isn't Howard's first venture into reality TV. He previously appeared on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Howard finished in third place, beating out fellow athletes including Danny Amendola, Gus Kenworthy, and Mike Piazza. Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette star, ultimately won the competition.

Per FOX, the synopsis of the show reads: “Hosted by David Spade, contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs – some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are “Snake Oil Salesman” whose products are fake. With the help of guest celebrity advisors, Adam DeVine and Dwight Howard, contestants must determine which products are real and which are a sham to advance to the “Snake Pit.”

A new episode of Snake Oil premieres tonight at 9:02pm ET on FOX.