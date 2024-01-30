All these sleepless night...

Brad Pitt is currently at the Rolex 24 an endurance race at Daytona, the Associated Press reported.

However, he isn't there to watch the race. He's actually right on the track filming for an as-yet-untitled Formula One movie. The movie has Pitt playing an older driver returning to sports car racing.

While it may be a novelty to watch a movie star try on your sport, some of the drivers have been complaining. This is mostly due to the heavy security at the site, specifically the driver motor home lot, where the actor has a space to spend his downtime during filming.

Brad Pitt and the sleepless racers

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin has complained that he was not allowed into his motorhome because his credentials weren't on him. The driver was wearing his uniform and had just come directly from his own racecar.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, a Daytona track regular, stated that he was bumped to an overflow lot. Many other top Daytona drivers have said the same thing.

Even former F1 champion Jenson Button and IndyCar driver Colton Herta. Herta had wondered if he should go and as Pitt on how to make it into Formula One.

Another complaint is that the filming of the scenes have kept them from sleeping at night. When the track is cleared after the drivers practice for the Rolex 24, it takes quite a while for filming to start. And sessions require at least six cars at a time on the track.

Three of these cars are identical Porsche 911 GT3s painted in the same colors as the actual car used in the movie. These are also identical to the Wright Motorsports car that will race on the event on Saturday. The Rolex 24 is a twice-round the clock event.

The three other cars present are a BMW and a Mercedes described as “nondescript cars looking like they are racing, as well as a 1999 Lola V8. The Lola is the official “camera vehicle.” It's this vehicle that sounds much like a stock car that keeps the drivers awake when they should be sleeping to prepare for their race.

Both Herta and Button have complained that this has woken them up during the week.

However, Button has a pragmatic view about the noise disruptions.

“This race is going to be super cool and the lack of sleep is the only issue, but I'm in the cheap seats,” he said.

“I think we're doing OK. We've got a big race coming up and Brad Pitt is playing a part in the event,” Button added.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who also produced the 1990 Tom Cruise-led racing movie Days of Thunder, is producing this movie with Pitt. Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton also serves as a producer and technical adviser. The film is being directed by Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski.

The movie is set for release in summer 2025.