Some good things come in threes.

The third time's the charm indeed. Quentino Tarantino is set to reunite with Brad Pitt for his final movie The Movie Critic, Deadline exclusively reported.

While it isn't clear if Pitt will play the title character, the entertainment magazine thinks he will. Pitt's second movie with the director was for 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, for which he won Best Supporting Actor.

Their first movie was 2019's Inglorious Basterds. Mike Fleming of Deadline wrote that he think Sony Pictures will be the studio (another reunion) as well as Stacey Sher as producer. Sher frequently collaborated with Tarantino all the way to 1994's Pulp Fiction. The movie may be released in 2025.

Tarantino and The Movie Critic

Tarantino hasn't given a lot of details regarding the movie, but he did speak to the magazine last year in Cannes. The filmmaker said that the movie will be set in 1977 California and “is based on a guy who really lived but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag.”

The director met this movie critic when he was a teenager with a job replenishing a porn magazine vending machines.

“All the other stuff was too skanky to read, but then there was this porno rag that had a really interesting movie page,” he said. One second-string critic who wrote snarky and smart reviews caught Tarantino's eye.

Fleming wrote that he had read the director's novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and had fleshed out Cliff Booth (Pitt) as a cinema fan turned killer when stunt work became scarce.

If Booth ended up becoming a movie critic, it would be the continuation of that world. He's done it before — sort of — with 2015's The Hateful Eight, which was originally titled Django in White Hell in reference to his 2012 movie Django Unchained. I agree with Fleming that if that were to happen, fans would definitely be happy as Booth was quite an unforgettable character.

No other details have been confirmed, but once the pieces are in place Tarantino's last film will undoubtedly leave quite the cinematic legacy. Maybe even a Best Director Oscar.