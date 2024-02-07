The director and the actor had some difference of opnion on set.

Brad Pitt? Is edgy on set? Apparently, that was the case in the movie Legend of the Fall, according to director Edward Zwick.

In Zwick's new book, Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood, he discusses Pitt at length. It sounds like they had some yin and yang going on when making the film, but in the end, it turned out okay, according to excerpts in Vanity Fair.

Brad, who played Tristan Ludlow, was the leading man in the 1994 Western romance.

Edward Zwick writes about Brad Pitt's behavior on LOTF

A part of the book reads, “Days before shooting, we held a table read. Given the script's dependence on narration and visuals, it didn't play well in the sterile conference room. I could see Brad's growing discomfort as it went on. Hours afterward, his agent called the studio to say Brad wanted to quit. It fell to Marshall to talk Brad off the ledge. It was never mentioned again, but it was the first augury of the deeper springs of emotion roiling inside Brad. He seems easygoing at first, but he can be volatile when riled, and I was to be reminded more than once as shooting began and we took each other's measure.”

“Brad would get edgy whenever he was about to shoot a scene that required him to display deep emotion,” the author also wrote.

He also mentioned that the more he pushed Brad “to reveal himself, the more he resisted,” and he “kept pushing, and Brad pushed back.”

All this said, he does note that “after each blowup, we'd make up, and mean it.”

Considering the film's popularity, whatever happened on set with Brad Pitt, it seems like it must have worked well. And maybe after all these years, he's chilled out a bit.