Sabrina Ionescu returned to where it all began, leading the New York Liberty to an 84–61 preseason victory over Japan's Toyota Antelopes at Matthew Knight Arena.

It was her first game back in Eugene since her college days, and she made it count. Ionescu dropped a game-high 25 points, including six three-pointers, igniting the crowd that once cheered her on as she dominated in Oregon green and yellow.

The standing ovation she received was more than just applause; it was a tribute to her legacy.

After the game, Ionescu took to Instagram to share her emotions. She posted a photo from the event, captioned with heartfelt words that resonated with fans. “Thankful for this special place I’ll always call home💛 One of the most memorable moments of my career. Thank you, Oregon🪽 Once a Duck, Always a Duck.” Her message captured the bond she shares with the university and the community that embraced her journey.

Before being drafted by the Liberty in 2020, Ionescu's career at Oregon remains legendary. From 2016 to 2020, she transformed the Ducks into a national powerhouse.

She became the NCAA's all-time leader in triple-doubles and the only player, male or female, to surpass 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists. Her dominance on the court earned her three Nancy Lieberman Awards as the nation’s best point guard and the Wooden Award in her final season.

The 27-year-old guard led Oregon to the Final Four in 2019, cementing her legacy as one of the greatest to ever play college basketball.

The exhibition game was more than just a preseason warm-up. It also featured former Duck Nyara Sabally, who contributed to the Liberty's win. The game was part of a growing WNBA trend where teams play preseason matchups at their players' alma maters. For fans in Eugene, it felt like a homecoming celebration, a chance to relive the magic Ionescu brought to Oregon's court.

Outside of the game, Ionescu made time to engage with the local community. Through her SI20 Foundation, she participated in events aimed at empowering young athletes. Her presence was a reminder that her impact goes far beyond basketball, and she remains committed to the place that helped shape her career and her character.

As the Liberty prepare for their regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Aces, Ionescu’s performance in Oregon served as a powerful reminder of her roots. Her words still linger—Once a Duck, Always a Duck.