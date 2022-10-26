Bradley Chubb trade: Cardinals, Rams among best fits for Broncos pass rusher

The Denver Broncos 2022 season has not gone as expected, as they have limped out to a 2-5 start this season. Their offseason trade for Russell Wilson was largely expected to turn around the franchise’s recent fortunes, but instead, they have been one of the biggest disappointments in the league so far. That has led teams to see whether they would be interested in selling Bradley Chubb at the trade deadline.

Chubb has been solid for the Broncos this season after playing seven games last season and failing to record a sack. He’s already racked up 5.5 sacks this season as Denver’s defense has tried valiantly to keep their team alive. But that hasn’t happened, and now teams are wondering whether Chubb is up for grabs since he’s a free agent after this season and the Broncos don’t appear likely to win anything this season.

Chubb has struggled with injuries and inconsistency early in his career, but he’s shown the potential to be a dangerous pass rusher when he’s fully healthy. For that reason, teams looking for extra help on their defensive line may be interested in swinging a deal for Chubb. Let’s take a look at the three teams that would be the best fits for Chubb if the Broncos do end up deciding to trade him.

Bradley Chubb’s three best trade destinations

1. Arizona Cardinals

Despite their 3-4 start to the season, the Arizona Cardinals are still just a game out of first place behind the Seattle Seahawks. Considering the fact they finally got DeAndre Hopkins back from his six-game suspension, the Cardinals offense should be set for improvement moving forward. But their defense needs help that may only be fixed through the trade market, making them a top suitor for Chubb.

The Cardinals have one of the weakest pass rushes in the NFL, as they have picked up just 11 total sacks on the season. The Cardinals lost Chandler Jones this offseason, and haven’t been able to properly replace him. Chubb could come in and immediately be Arizona’s top pass rusher on a defensive line that desperately needs one.

If the Cardinals want to achieve their playoff aspirations this season, they need more help on their defensive line. This move would also see Chubb be reunited with Vance Joseph, who was the Broncos head coach in Chubb’s rookie season when he racked up 12.5 sacks. The Cardinals have the draft picks needed to make a move for Chubb here, and Chubb may very well be on the market if the Broncos lose again in Week 8.

2. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are another team that has struggled to replace the loss of a key pass rusher from this past offseason. The Rams watched Von Miller go to the Buffalo Bills in free agency after the Broncos traded him to the Rams midway through the 2021 season. Maybe another trade for a top tier pass rusher could be in the works here.

The Rams have just 12 total sacks this season, which is even more surprising considering they have Aaron Donald spearheading their pass rush. Those numbers aren’t as bad as they seem, as the Rams just had their bye week in Week 7, but still, they are only averaging two sacks per game, which is mind-boggling considering how good their pass rush was last season.

The problem is that Donald just doesn’t have enough help to always find his way into the backfield at this point. Adding Chubb would give the Rams another top end pass rusher who can win one-on-one matchups, while also opening things up for Donald in the middle as well. L.A. doesn’t have a ton of draft picks, but they may be looking to pull off a big move after just missing out on the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, and Bradley Chubb would certainly fit the mold.

3. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are in a pretty good spot with Tua Tagovailoa back on the field, but if they have one area that needs upgrades, it’s their pass rushing unit. The Dolphins have just 14 total sacks on the season (sensing a trend here?) and could desperately use a top of the line edge rusher to solidify their front seven.

The good news for the Dolphins is that they have gotten sacks from several different players, so adding a de facto top pass rusher could open things up for them even more. Miami usually is able to piece together a decent front seven, but that hasn’t really been the case this season, prompting a potential move for Chubb.

Miami may opt to hold onto their assets, as they are a borderline playoff team in the AFC currently, and focus on adding more young talent. But if they want to make another big trade after flipping a huge deal for Tyreek Hill this offseason, Chubb would be their guy. The Dolphins have the potential to go on a run for a playoff spot now that Tagovailoa is back, and adding Bradley Chubb could be what pushes them over the top.