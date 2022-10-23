Broncos getting trade calls on Bradley Chubb and Jerry Jeudy, but there’s a catch

The Denver Broncos are going nowhere fast this season. Not only are they falling out of the playoff picture, but now Russell Wilson is expected to miss time with a partially torn hamstring.

There’s no arguing that the Broncos roster is stacked with talent. It’s a huge reason why the poor showing this season is as frustrating as it is for the fan base. That’s why it’s no surprise that other teams are trying to see if they can poach some of that talent away to aid their own postseason runs.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos have been on the receiving end of “multiple trade inquiries” for standout defensive end Bradley Chubb, alongside wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. But as of now, they’ve held firm that there’s no fire sale going on in Denver. They’ll only be moving their pieces if a deal makes sense.

“Other teams have said the Broncos will not sell low in a deal and will be value traders — if they make any trades at all, according to sources.

Although the Broncos would like to retain all those players, they would have to ponder any serious trade offer for multiple reasons.”

Given that the Broncos have locked themselves into a future with Russell Wilson as their quarterback, they’re not exactly in a position to go on a full-on rebuild like the Carolina Panthers have signaled they’re doing after they traded away Christian McCaffrey.

Keeping their talent on the field instead of as future draft picks stands as the priority at the moment. But of course, every player has a price.