Bradley Cooper does not allow chairs on his sets, including for Maestro.

Don't expect to sit down when visiting Bradley Cooper's sets. The Maestro director recently shared his reason for banning them.

“I've always hated chairs on sets”

Speaking to Spike Lee for Variety, Cooper revealed that he doesn't watch playback. He also doesn't allow chairs on his sets.

“There's no chairs,” Cooper revealed. “I've always hated chairs on sets; your energy dips the minute you sit down in a chair. There's no video village.”

Throughout his career, Cooper has won awards for his acting. He's most known for his roles in the Hanover series, Limitless, American Sniper, and as Rocket the Raccoon in the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy series.

Some of his recent credits include Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, and a cameo in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

As a director, Cooper made his debut with A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga. The film was a huge hit, grossing over $400 million at the box office and receiving eight Oscar nominations. It won the Best Original Song award for “Shallow.” Maestro is his second directorial feature.

Bradley Cooper is currently promoting his latest film, Maestro. The Leonard Bernstein biopic was co-written, produced, and directed by Cooper, who also stars as Bernstein. He stars alongside Carey Mulligan, who plays Felicia Montealegre, his wife. The film chronicles their complex relationship.

Matt Bomer, Mya Hawke, and Sarah Silverman also star in the film. Maestro premiered in September at the Venice Film Festival and was released in theaters on November 22. It will begin streaming on Netflix on December 20.