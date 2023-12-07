Former Notre Dame quarterback and CBS Sports Network analyst Brady Quinn believes Alabama will beat Texas to win the National Championship.

The College Football Playoffs kick off later this month but former Notre Dame quarterback standout and CBS Sports analyst Brady Quinn is already picking Alabama to win the national championship over Texas. He expounded upon his prediction on CBS Sports HQ.

“I've got Bama beating Michigan so, you know, we'll see how they score versus Texas but I've got Bama winning Texas winning…I think Alabama ends up winning the national championship. I see Nick Saban taking on a former coach in Steve Sarkisian. (Saban) gets the best of it in a tight, but low-scoring game,” Quinn said.

Quinn also thinks that the Alabama-Texas game from earlier this season isn't indicative of what the prospective championship matchup will be in January.

“I just think this ‘Bama team has been undergraded and we saw them play Early in the season. These two teams…not that they've gone their separate ways but Alabama's continually grown while Texas has maintained course. Tight game, close game, an instant classic. But, I'm going to take Bama.”

Quinn's take that Alabama has steadily gotten better isn't that ambitious. Since their loss against Texas, they balanced their offense behind standout quarterback Jalen Milroe who finished the regular season throwing for 2,718 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. His best game had to be the Iron Bowl matchup against Auburn in which he threw a last-second touchdown that powered the Crimson Tide to the win and put them in position for a College Football Playoff bid.

Texas has continued to maintain a high level of play. They suffered their only loss in a 34-30 contest to Oklahoma but pretty soundly beat their other opponents, including a demonstrative 49-21 victory over Oklahoma State that clinched their final Big 12 championship before they move to the SEC next season.

Before Alabama and Texas hypothetically face off, they have to make their way past Michigan and Washington respectively. The College Football Playoffs kick off on December 31st.