Published November 28, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Whether they land or not, NFL fans can’t possibly name a more fun duo than Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley and daring calls and conversions when his team needs it the most.

In what Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel called a “season-defining drive,” Los Angeles called upon Staley to make the decision of either playing it safe against quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals or draw up yet another daring play after a one-yard pass to running back Austin Ekeler brought the Chargers within one point.

To no one’s surprise, Staley went for two.

Despite the added play-calling help of a Cardinals fan in State Farm Stadium, the Cardinals could not contain a quick pass to Chargers tight end Gerald Everett to complete the conversion with just 15 seconds remaining, marking the fourth loss in five games for Arizona.

Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers silenced nearly everyone who doubted their ability to pull off the impossible after the then-first year head coach went for it on three fourth downs in a mid-December game against the Kansas City Chiefs and apologized for his continued aggressive calls soon after. All three against the Chiefs missed the mark, causing extra controversy when the Chargers fell to the Chiefs by a touchdown in overtime.

Brandon Staley giving everyone a metaphorical middle finger. — M.G. (@MarcasG) November 28, 2022

To some, Brandon Staley was owed nothing less than a sincere apology.

NFL fans to Brandon Staley: pic.twitter.com/UPKUyUfQBV — Brian Y (@byysports) November 28, 2022

Staley’s fearlessness earned him a tweet from NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, who helped break the news on the 39-year-old head coach’s hiring in 2021.

Brandon Staley: No fear either. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2022

Quarterback Justin Herbert couldn’t help but echo Staley’s mentality in a postgame press conference.

“Just keep swinging,” Herbert said. “We’ve dealt with a bunch of adversity this year, and we haven’t flinched.

“I wish it went different these past two weeks. The defense did a great job of getting us the ball, stopping them and letting us go down and score… We have so much respect for (the defensive) side of the ball. We just want to hold our own.”