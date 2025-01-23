Three players were announced as members of the 2025 MLB Hall of Fame class, with Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner being voted in by the writers, joining Dick Allen and Dave Parker, who were selected by the Veteran's Committee. Former Atlanta Braves centerfielder Andruw Jones missed out, getting 66.2% of the votes, and his former teammate, Chipper Jones made sure to voice his displeasure on social media.

“I wanna ask all HOF voters one question… if Andruw Jones plays for the New York Yankees for 15 yrs with 10 GGs, 400Hrs, 1300 rbis…is he a HOFer?” Chipper Jones asked on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Lemme answer for you….first ballot! Time to have a conversation about HOFers chiming in. 75 living members can make sure it's right!”

Andruw Jones is viewed as perhaps the best centerfielder of his time, and Ryan M. Spaeder pointed out that he had four seasons with at least 25 home runs and 25 defensive runs saved, while there are only two other seasons of that kind. Jones made sure to note that, saying, ‘Pretty stout!' on X.

Interestingly, Jones did have a stint with the Yankees in 2011 and 2012, which were the last two seasons of his career. In Chipper Jones' eyes, that was not long enough to secure enough goodwill with voters. Andruw Jones is most known for his 12 seasons with the Braves. He finished with 434 home runs, 1,289 RBI, and 62.7 WAR, according to Baseball Reference. That is the resume of a player who has a case to make the Hall of Fame. However, there is an argument against him as well, and there likely are some who did not vote for him due to being charged with domestic violence in 2012.

Jones is tracking to make the Hall of Fame as soon as next year, and has been for a while. He received 66.2% of the votes in his eighth year on the ballot, and there are no obvious Hall of Fame candidates joining the ballot for next year. Jones, along with Carlos Beltran (who received 70.3% of the votes), are trending toward getting the required 75% next year, and it would be a mild surprise if both do not get elected. Even then, Jones would have one more year on the ballot after next year.

Chipper Jones might have to wait bit longer, but his former Braves teammate is trending in the right direction.