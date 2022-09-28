The Braves main X-Factor for 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Atlanta Braves are doing everything they can to win the National League East over the New York Mets. With just seven games left in the season, the Braves and Mets both sport a 97-58 record, meaning this will be a photo finish. The upcoming three game series between the two squads may as well be a playoff series at this point.

The Braves have managed to see so much success this season thanks to a dominant pitching staff and a lineup that has managed to overcome the loss of Freddie Freeman over the offseason. Given their postseason pedigree, it would be foolish to count out the Braves, regardless of what seed they enter the playoffs with.

Atlanta is in a good position to put together another deep playoff run this season. But if they want to go the distance again, they are going to need this key X-factor to step up once the postseason is under way. Let’s take a look at who this X-factor is and see why he is so important to the Braves success in the 2022 MLB Playoffs.

Braves X-factor for 2022 MLB Playoffs: Ronald Acuna Jr.

One of the reasons the Braves World Series title last season was so surprising was because they managed to win despite being without their star right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. Acuna is one of the best all-around players in the MLB, and it was impossible to envision the Braves being successful without him on the field. Despite that, the Braves still won it all.

Acuna made his return to the field this season, but he hasn’t looked like the same player he was before he tore his ACL last season. Acuna’s numbers have been solid (.270 BA, 15 HR, 49 RBI, 28 SB, .781 OPS) but this is nowhere near what he was producing prior to his injury. Acuna’s production from last season (.283 BA, 24 HR, 52 RBI, 17 SB, .990 OPS) was better despite the fact he only played in 82 games.

Acuna has admittedly only played in 113 games and counting this season, but it’s clear he still is struggling with the impact his injury had on him. He’s doing his best to help out in other ways, such as stealing bases and playing strong defense, but his production at the plate has left a lot to be desired this season.

There have been signs of life from Acuna lately, as he has four home runs over his past nine games, but it’s clear the Braves are going to need more from him once the playoffs roll around. Remember, Acuna is the guy who very nearly had a 40 home run, 40 stolen base season back in 2019; he has the ability to be one of the best players in the game.

Atlanta’s offense has largely been able to get by without Acuna playing like his normal self this season. That may not be the case in the playoffs, though. Acuna doesn’t have to play like he did back in 2019, but some timely hitting every now and then certainly wouldn’t hurt.

With guys like Austin Riley and Matt Olson leading the way, Acuna doesn’t necessarily need to take a massive step forward in a short amount of time. But if he can emerge as a third partner in that dangerous duo, the Braves are going to be tough to beat.

You can make an argument that the Braves don’t even really need Acuna to fill that role. Dansby Swanson has been having a great season at shortstop, Marcell Ozuna can still give a ball a ride every once in a while, and Michael Harris has quickly become one of Atlanta’s best all-around hitters in his rookie season.

But it’s clear that, when he’s at his best, none of these guys even come close to having Acuna’s potential. If he can step up alongside some of the other sluggers in Atlanta’s lineup, that will make the Braves ten times more dangerous than they already are. He’s still been playable this season, but it’s clear that his injury from last year has limited his production this season.

Expecting Acuna to suddenly be able to perform like he did earlier in his career during the postseason is not realistic. But when it comes to determining how successful the Braves will be in the postseason, Acuna will be the key indicator for them. If he looks like his old self, chances are Atlanta will go far. But if he struggles to make an impact like he has at times this season, it will make things a lot tougher for them.

Acuna’s playoff performance could single-handedly determine how far the Braves go this postseason, making him the team’s biggest X-factor for the 2022 MLB playoffs.