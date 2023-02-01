The Atlanta Braves haven’t had the greatest offseason, as they have spent most of their time sitting on the sidelines watching their National League East competitors in the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets make massive additions to their teams in free agency. To add onto that, they also watched their starting shortstop in Dansby Swanson sign with the Chicago Cubs, making this the second straight offseason where a homegrown star has departed in free agency.

Still, there’s a lot of talent on the Braves roster heading into the 2023 season, and they should be contending for a playoff spot once again. As we approach Spring Training, most of the work the Braves have had to do this offseason has been done. However, the search for unexpected sources of production never stops, which has led the team to hand out non-roster invites to some interesting players as the calendar turns to February.

“Jesse Chavez, Adeiny Hechavarria, Ehire Adrianza, Kevin Pillar and Jared Shuster headline the list of non-roster players who have been invited to participate in the Braves’ big league Spring Training camp.” – Mark Bowman, MLB.com

Non-roster invites are given to players not on a team’s 40-man roster, allowing these folks a chance to compete for a roster spot during Spring Training. The two most notable players here are Kevin Pillar, who is a strong defensive outfielder, and Jesse Chavez, a veteran reliever who will likely find his way into the bullpen. It will be interesting to see if any of these guys can fight their way onto the roster and end up contributing to a Braves team that could certainly use all the help they could get in the stacked NL East.