On Friday, the New England Patriots had a blowout preseason win over the Washington Commanders, 48-18. That early success should have naturally translated into Monday morning's practice.

However, that wasn't the case.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the Patriots' offense had a less-than-productive practice.

Volin's reflection on how practice went was as “brutal” as practice was.

“Another Patriots practice in the books. Brutal day for the offense,” Volin said. “Poor blocking and poor execution by Maye and the receivers. (Mike) Vrabel was visibly unhappy after an apparent delay of game penalty.”

“TE Hunter Henry still missing after leaving early yesterday. No Rhamondre Stevenson either. RT Morgan Moses doesn’t finish another practice. First rough day for kickers. (John Parker) Romo 1 for 4, (Andres) Borregales 2 for 5.”

Despite the win, the Patriots are fresh off a brawl with the Commanders while hosting a recent joint practice.

It ignited after a Commanders defender hit Patriots rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson. As a result, both teams got into it.

Coach Mike Vrabel jumped into the middle of the brawl that left him bloodied. OT Will Campbell expressed no regrets at being involved, saying, “Protect your teammates.”

Campbell accidentally collided with Vrabel.

The fire that's fueling the Patriots

The brawl plus the blowout win indicates a sense of passion on the part of the Patriots.

A bad practice indicates that they are not fully up to speed and may still have an axe to grind. Altogether, it does seem to convey a renewed spirit in New England.

The Patriots are entering the season looking to chart a new course.

After all, they finished 4-13 last season. In January, the Patriots hired Vrabel and replaced former head coach Jerod Mayo.

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye is expected to be the leader, according to Vrabel. Some are expecting the Patriots to finish below .500. Others see them improving drastically.