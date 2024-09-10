ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Braves are on the road to take on the Washington Nationals Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Braves-Nationals Projected Starters

Reynaldo Lopez vs. MacKenzie Gore

Reynaldo Lopez (8-5) with a 2.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 127.2 innings pitched, 136K/42BB, .225 oBA

Last Start: vs. Colorado Rockies: Loss, 6 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 11 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 2.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 53.2 innings pitched, 52K/14BB, .244 oBA

MacKenzie Gore (8-11) with a 4.32 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 143.2 innings pitched, 155K/56BB, .278 oBA

Last Start: at Miami Marlins: No Decision, 6 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 16 starts, 4.25 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 78.1 innings pitched, 87K/37BB, .294 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Nationals Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -138

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 8 (-106)

Under: 8 (-114)

How to Watch Braves vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 PM ET/3:45 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Reynaldo Lopez has been good all season, and he is going to be in the Cy Young race in the National League. Lopez has been dominant all season, and especially against the Nationals. In his two starts against Washington, the right-hander has thrown 12 innings, allowed just nine hits, and he has struck out 14 batters. He has been pitching like that all season, and that should continue in this game. As long as he continues to pitch his game, the Braves the will win with ease.

MacKenzie Gore has a lot of talent, but he does get himself in trouble. He will walk batters, and give up hits. This is why his WHIP happens to be so high. Gore allows a lot of batters to reach base, and that is how the Braves will win this game. As long as the Braves can take advantage of having runners in scoring position, they will be able to push runs across and win this game.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gore does allow baserunners, but he has actually pitched really well against the Braves this season. In three starts, Gore is 2-0 with a 1.65 ERA. In 16.1 innings pitched, Gore has allowed just one batter to reach base via walk, and he has struck out 21 batters. His stuff has played up against the Braves this season, and the Nationals need that to continue in this game. If Gore can have another good outing against the Braves, the Nationals will win the game.

The Nationals are actually not a bad offensive team. They have a better batting average than the Braves, and they do not strike out a lot. Reynaldo Lopez does allow some barrels, and a pretty high average exit velocity because of it. The Nationals will have a chance to really hit the ball hard in this game. As long as they make hard contact, there will be a chance for them to win against the Braves.

Final Braves-Nationals Prediction & Pick

The pitching matchup is actually good in this game. Lopez has been good all season, but Gore has been great against the Braves this year. I do like Reynaldo Lopez to keep dominating and pitching well in this game. The Braves have also hit the ball well against Gore, despite not scoring. I will take the Braves to win this game, and cover the spread.

Final Braves-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (+126)