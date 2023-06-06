Even with the best record in the National League, the Atlanta Braves are still looking for ways to maximize their pitching rotation. In doing so, the Braves have made a major decision on one of their best young pitchers.

Rookie AJ Smith-Shawver will make his first MLB start on Friday or Saturday against the Washington Nationals, via Jeff Schultz of The Athletic. While general manager Alex Anthropoulous confirmed Smith-Shawver's start, there's no word on if the rookie will remain in the Braves rotation long-term.

However, his path to a full-time rotation spot has become much more linear. With Atlanta sending Mike Soroka down to AAA, his spot is available. Smith-Shawver is now getting an opportunity to occupy it. If he succeeds against the Nationals and shows continued success, Atlanta will have no choice but to have Smith-Shawver in their rotation full-time.

Live and breathe baseball?

🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Based on his MLB debut, the Braves are likely hoping that's the case. Facing off against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Smith-Shawver threw 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball with three strikes in a relief appearance. It may have been a brief outing, but Atlanta is certainly intrigued by his potential.

Which makes sense considering AJ Smith Shawver's prospect pedigree. He ranks as the fourth-best prospect in the Braves organization, via MLB Pipeline. It didn't take long for him to reach the majors, as the 20-year-old was selected in the 2021 MLB Draft.

But after rocketing up to the majors, Smith-Shawver is looking to stay. The Braves will get an even closer look at their talented rookie when he makes his first MLB start.