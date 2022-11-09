By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Atlanta Braves made an early offseason trade with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, agreeing to offload veteran right-hander Jake Odorizzi in exchange for LHP Kolby Allard. The Braves announced the deal to bring Allard back to Atlanta as well, officially ending Odorizzi’s tenure with the team after just half a season.

As for Allard, he’ll be returning to the team that drafted him seven years ago. Allard was the Braves’ first-round draft pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, selected with the 14th overall pick. The Anaheim, CA native was drafted directly out of high school, where he played for San Clemente HS.

His MLB career has not gotten off to the start he was hoping for, especially given his draft pedigree. Allard has spent part of five separate seasons in the majors, one with the Braves and four with the Rangers. In 2022, Allard made 10 appearances for the Rangers, recording a 7.29 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 21.0 innings. He surrendered nine home runs and walked six batters during his brief stint.

The 25-year-old’s career numbers don’t paint much prettier a picture. Across 65 career appearances, including 35 starts, Allard has a 6.07 ERA and a 9-23 record.

A reunion with the Braves could be exactly what the southpaw needs to turn things around, though it’s beginning to look as if this may be one of his last shots in the pros.

As for Odorizzi, the Braves acquired the right-hander from the Astros at the trade deadline. Odorizzi made 10 starts for the Braves and recorded a 5.24 ERA across 46.1 innings.