As the Braves prepare for their offseason, Atlanta must make a crucial $9 million contract decision on slugger Eddie Rosario.

While Ronald Acuna and Matt Olson were the offensive stars of the Atlanta Braves, they had plenty of good bats surrounding them in the lineup. But as the Braves start crunching their 2024 roster numbers, there may no longer be room for one of their better sluggers.

Atlanta is expected to decline Eddie Rosario's $9 million option by Monday, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. While it was reportedly a close call, the Braves are now poised to let Rosario hit the free agent market.

Rosario was traded from the then Cleveland Indians to the Braves back in 2021 at the deadline. He promptly helped Atlanta win a World Series title. Over his entire stint with the Braves, Rosario appeared in 255 games for the team, hitting .244 with 22 home runs, 114 RBI and eight stolen bases. The 2023 season was the first time Rosario appeared in 100+ games for the Braves. He hit .255 with 21 home runs and 74 RBI.

With 21 home runs, many would assume Rosario was towards the top of Atlanta's leaderboard. However, he was tied for sixth most with Sean Murphy. Five players blasted 30+ dingers this past season. Rosario's 74 RBI similarly rank sixth as four players drove in 100+ runs.

Despite all of their production, the Braves still wouldn't mind having Eddie Rosario in their lineup. But not at that price tag. After coming up short in the postseason, the Braves are going to do everything in their power to come back stronger and maximize their potential. For now, Rosario doesn't appear to be a part of Atlanta's future.