The NBA world had something to talk about as the Orlando Magic made a trade to acquire Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony. The thing that may have caught everybody's attention in the trade is the Magic sending away four first-round picks for Bane, as some think that it may have been a hefty price for him.

The first person that came to mind for people on social media was Mikal Bridges, who was traded to the New York Knicks last season for five first-round picks.

“Mikal Bridges can finally rest,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“We live in a world where Mikal Bridges and Desmond Bane are worth four 1st round picks and Luka Doncic is worth one,” another user wrote.

“Magic needed a shooter badly but 4 unprotected Firsts is almost as bad as the Mikal Bridges trade,” a third user wrote.

For the Knicks, the trade to get Bridges may have been bad in hindsight, but they were able to get to the Eastern Conference Finals in the same year. If the Magic want to feel validated for this trade, they're going to have to get past the first round of the playoffs, something they've failed to do the past two years.

Magic trade for Desmond Bane

The Magic knew that they were going to need to make a big move to increase their chances in the Eastern Conference next season, and that's what they did. There had been rumors that they were looking to make a trade, and Bane may be a perfect fit for the team, regardless of how much it took to get him.

Last season, the Magic were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league, and Bane has been one of the best shooters since coming into the league. That alone, plus his defense and playmaking, will make him an important piece to their roster. With the uncertainty of the Eastern Conference, the Magic pushed all their chips to the front and are looking to make some noise.

For the Grizzlies, it's not that surprising that they went this route of trading one of their core players, and some more deals might be on the way. Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony are two solid role players, and they can be a big part of what the Grizzlies are trying to do if they're done making trades.