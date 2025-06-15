The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly getting a lot of calls from other MLB teams about possible trades. The Diamondbacks have several players being mentioned as trade candidates, including star pitcher Zac Gallen. There appears to be a snag though for Arizona, as those teams show interest.

The Diamondbacks are reportedly not fielding any serious offers as long as the team remains a contender to win the NL West, per USA TODAY. Arizona is currently 36-34 on the season.

“As long as the D-backs still have a legitimate shot, they are making it clear they are not interested in breaking up the band,” Bob Nightengale wrote.

The Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants are just two of the teams looking at Arizona's roster for help. There are several players that teams want.

“The D-backs have starters Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, power-hitting third baseman Eugenio Suarez and first baseman Josh Naylor, along with relievers Shelby Miller and Jalen Beeks, all pending free agents who could be available,” Nightengale added.

The MLB trade deadline is July 31.

Diamondbacks are back on the right track recently

Article Continues Below

Arizona has gone through some staggering losing streaks this season, but the ship has turned around. The Diamondbacks have won seven of their last 10 games. Heading into Sunday, Arizona is 5.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division.

“I'm hopeful this is going to turn around and we put ourselves in the conversation to be buying,” Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said recently, per MLB.com. “I hope the players put us in a conversation to be buying a month from now, month-and-a-half from now, but we got to get going.”

Gallen is arguably the team's hottest trade candidate this season. The Diamondbacks hurler has had an up-and-down year. He currently holds a 4-8 record, with a 5.19 ERA for Arizona.

Gallen pitched for the team on Saturday, in a win against the San Diego Padres. The Diamondbacks pitcher finished the game with six strikeouts over six plus innings of work. Gallen allowed six hits and four earned runs.

Arizona plays the Padres again on Sunday.