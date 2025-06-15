The Indiana Fever are glad that Caitlin Clark is back from her quad injury. Indiana only won two games during Clark's five-game absence, thanks in large part to point guard Aari McDonald. Now McDonald has an opportunity to reminisce about her time in Indiana after the expiration of her emergency contract.

McDonald spoke honestly about her time with the Fever during a recent interview.

“It felt weird every day waking up not being in the gym or just being around my teammates,” McDonald said per Cassandra Negley of Yahoo Sports. “But I mean, my approach is, stay ready. You never know when you’ll get the call.”

The Fever signed McDonald on June 2nd per the league's emergency hardship exception following injuries to Clark and Sophie Cunningham.

Both Clark and Cunningham returned earlier this week, which forced the Fever to waive McDonald per the emergency hardship rules.

During McDonald's time in Indiana, she made an immediate impact on the court.

McDonald averaged 11 points, three assists, and two steals per game with the Fever. She accomplished this while averaging just over 25 minutes per game coming off the bench.

Understandably, she quickly became a fan favorite in Indiana. But will she ever return to Indiana?

Could Aari McDonald return to the Fever after emergency contract stint?

McDonald played surprisingly well in relief of Caitlin Clark. So much so that Fever fans would love to have her back on the team.

But is it realistic to expect McDonald to return to the Fever after her emergency contract?

If the Fever want to get McDonald back, they'll have to wait at least 10 days after he release. The only exception is if they need to use the emergency hardship system again.

In the meantime, McDonald could easily join another WNBA team if any were impressed by her stint in Indiana.

All else being equal, a reunion in Indiana for McDonald could be a great move.

McDonald seems to appreciate that she is a good fit on the Fever.

“I’m all about fit,” McDonald said while still under contract with the Fever. “I don’t want to be plugged in a situation where they don’t need me. It’d be kind of like going backwards. I feel like my agent put me in the right spot, and I feel like I’m flourishing under Indy right now.”

Fever coach Stephanie White is certain that McDonald will land on her feet, regardless of where she plays next.

“She’s gonna find a spot, I don’t think that’s a debate right now. She’s been the ultimate pro,” White said on Friday.

Next up for the Fever is a home game against the Sun on Tuesday night.