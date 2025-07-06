The Atlanta Braves came into the season with World Series expectations, but things have not gone according to plan so far. Injuries and overall inconsistency have doomed the Braves so far in 2025, and as a result they find themselves well outside the playoff picture at 39-49 as the All-Star break approaches.

The trade deadline is also right around the corner, and the Braves improbably find themselves in the position to be potential sellers. Atlanta is 12.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the NL East and is eight games off of the last NL Wild Card spot, so other teams will be understandably calling about some of their top players.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the players that will certainly be garnering plenty of attention from around the league. The star outfielder is still one of the best players in baseball, even after coming back from a torn ACL that he suffered last season.

Even if Acuna is getting a lot of attention on the trade market, that doesn't mean that Atlanta has any desire or reason to deal him. As of now, the Braves will not be moving Acuna at the deadline, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Atlanta has zero interest in trading Ronald Acuña Jr,” Nightengale reported. “Acuña is earning $17 million a year through 2026, and Atlanta has club options for $17 million in 2027 and 2028.

“He’s not going anywhere.”

Atlanta's stance is understandable considering Acuna's excellent production so far this season even while coming off of the injury. Despite missing the first 49 games of the season, he was still selected as an All-Star starter in the National League, so his value has been proven once again even in limited time on the diamond.

In just 39 games this season, Acuna is batting a pristine .333 with nine home runs and 18 RBIs. The injury doesn't seem to be affecting him in the slightest as he has returned and is immediately a fearsome presence at the top of the Braves lineup.

At this point, the Braves are certainly thinking about going on a run to get back into the postseason, and retaining Acuna is their best chance at doing so.