It's been a rough season so far in 2025 for the Atlanta Braves, who are currently well outside of the playoff picture as the All-Star break approaches. The Braves stumbled out of the gates to an 0-7 record and are somehow in an even worse position than that now ahead of Thursday's game against the Athletics.

With this being the case, many have speculated that the Braves could be sellers as opposed to buyers at the upcoming MLB trade deadline, and everyone–including superstar Ronald Acuna Jr.–has seen their name in the rumor mill.

Recently, it was reported that one key Braves player could be a potential trade target for the Cincinnati Reds if their quest to land Steven Kwan from the Cleveland Guardians came up empty.

“If the cost to acquire Kwan is too high, other good options exist, chief among them Marcell Ozuna, the Atlanta slugger whose swing was built for Great American Ball Park,” reported Jeff Passan on ESPN. “With a rotation that includes All-Star Andrew Abbott, Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Chase Burns, the Reds are a terrifying postseason opponent. Another bat would buttress the rotation and give Cincinnati an opportunity to turn potential into its first postseason series win in three decades.”

It's unclear at this point what the potential return package from the Reds would look like for Atlanta, but it's safe to say that the Braves would likely be willing to consider any and all options with the way things have gone so far in 2025.

Heading into this season, the Braves figured to be on the short list of teams with a legitimate chance to win a World Series. However, Atlanta has seen regression from almost every single player on their roster this year, and now that the pitching has also dropped off, the wheels have completely fallen off in recent weeks.