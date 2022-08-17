The Atlanta Braves aren’t taking their chances on any contract disputes anytime soon with rising star Michael Harris. They made sure to put pen to paper and lock up their prized outfielder for at least the rest of the decade.

The Braves and Michael Harris agreed to an eight-year contract with $72 million guaranteed that runs through the 2030 season. The club also wields options on two additional years in 2031 and 2032 that would pay him $15 million and $20 million in those years respectively, as per the Braves’ official PR announcement:

The Michael Harris extension is done. Eight years, $72 million guaranteed. And it actually includes a pair of club options, so the Braves have control through 2032, the same year that Austin Riley’s deal ends. https://t.co/Ow7bT0Ngka — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 17, 2022

Michael Harris hasn’t even played a full season yet and managed to negotiate generational wealth for himself and his family for years to come. But it’s no surprise that the Braves were itching to pull the trigger on a deal given the talent that Harris possesses and has flashed in his first season in the big leagues.

The 21-year-old has the potential to make the dollar figure look like an absolute bargain if he gets close to his full potential. After a relatively slow start at the plate during his first couple of weeks in late May and early June, he’s stabilized into a solid hitter batting a slash line of .292/.330/.508 combining sound hitting with power from the centerfield spot.

But it’s his defense that has made him such a tantalizing prospect thus far. He’s as blazing fast as they come in the outfield and has made a few plays that make Braves fans’ jaws drop at times. A player with Michael Harris kind of talent could make a $72 million contract look like highway robbery if he puts it all together.