Braves lock up electric rookie Spencer Strider to 6-year, $75 million contract

The Atlanta Braves have locked up yet another important piece of their young core. Following an electrifying rookie season, Spencer Strider became the latest recipient of a huge extension, after inking a six-year, $75 million contract extension to stay with the Braves, with a club option that could push his total earnings to $92 million over seven years.

The Braves announced Strider’s new deal on their official Twitter account. Included in the Braves’ press release was the official structure of the 23-year old rookie’s new deal.

“The deal includes a $22 million club option for 2029 with a $5 million buyout. Strider will make $1 million per season for 2023-2024, $4 million in 2025, $20 million in 2026, and $22 million per season in 2027-2028. The deal will be worth $92 million over seven years if the option is exercised,” the press release read.

The Braves’ full statement can be read below.

Following the long-term deals outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and second baseman Ozzie Albies signed in recent seasons, the Braves are poised to remain atop the NL East for years to come, especially with a dominant arm such as Strider leading their rotation.

Spencer Strider’s youth was not obvious in his first go-around in the Majors. Strider began the season in the Braves bullpen and struck out five during their opening day loss to the Cincinnati Reds. His dominant fastball was in full display during that day, which became a foreshadowing of what was to come for the 126th overall draft pick in the 2020 MLB draft.

He ended the 2022 regular season with a sterling 2.67 ERA in 131.2 innings pitched, striking out 202 batters against only 45 walks allowed, an impressive 29.7% strikeout to walk ratio. Thus, Strider drew Rookie of the Year talk all year long, and deservedly so.

And the Braves clearly believe he can perform even better, giving him a guaranteed 75 million dollars worth of trust that this is only the beginning of what should be a long, fruitful career. Perhaps the rookie could even be the next in the line of all-time great Braves pitchers such as Greg Maddux, Warren Spahn, and John Smoltz if everything breaks right.

The Braves are set to face the upstart Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, and they will be hoping that Spencer Strider could make his return from an oblique injury that sent him to the Injured List back in late September.