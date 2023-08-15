The Atlanta Braves announced that they have recalled infielder Vaughn Grissom as a corresponding move to placing Ozzie Albies on the 10-day injured list.

Ozzie Albies being placed on the 10-day injured list is backdated to August 14 with a strained left hamstring, the Braves said in their announcement.

This is not the first time that Vaughn Grissom has been called up to play as a result of an Albies injury. Grissom made his MLB debut with the Braves in 2022. He played 41 games, hit .291 with a .353 on-base percentage and five home runs, according to Fangraphs.

Grissom also played in 19 games in the 2023 season at the MLB level with the Braves, hitting .277 with a .314 on-base percentage, according to Fangraphs.

The Braves have a very strong roster, but Grissom was once a highly-touted prospect. It is just tough for him to get a lot of playing time with the players he has in front of him.

It is unclear how long Albies will be out with his hamstring strain, but the Braves can afford to be conservative with Albies due to the large lead they have in the division. They are 11.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves' main concern for the rest of the season is securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles are close enough to pass the Braves if they stumble. Atlanta currently has 76 wins, while the Orioles have 74 and the Dodgers have 71.

For now, the Braves hope Grissom plays up to expectations he had as a prospect.