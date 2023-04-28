Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Atlanta Braves reinstated OF Michael Harris from the injured list on Friday ahead of their game against the New York Mets, per the Braves Twitter. Additionally, Atlanta reinstated OF Eli White from the paternity list and sent him to Triple-A, and OF Nick Solak was also sent to Triple-A following Thursday’s game.

The Braves recently received a concerning update on Michael Harris, but this move is obviously tremendous news for Atlanta. There’s no word yet on whether or not Harris will be in the lineup Friday, but he should be in line to make his return to the lineup sooner rather than later given his activation from the IL.

Harris, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, has played in only seven games for the Braves so far in 2023. During his limited action this season, Atlanta’s star outfielder is slashing .217/.280/.261 with a .541 OPS. However, Harris is fresh off a fantastic rookie campaign.

In 2022, Harris slashed .297/.339/.514 with an .853 OPS and 19 home runs. He added 20 stolen bases as well for the Braves.

Atlanta features an impressive young core of players including Michael Harris, Austin Riley, and Ronald Acuna Jr. They have been one of the more consistent teams in MLB over the past few years, a narrative that has held true to open the 2023 campaign. As of this story’s publication, the Braves hold a 17-9 record. They will be challenged over the weekend though against the Mets in New York.

This NL East clash will draw no shortage of attention. Michael Harris will try to help the Braves defeat the Mets on the road.