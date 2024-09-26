As the Major League Baseball season nears its end in 2024, the Atlanta Braves are increasingly viewed as a potentially formidable contender, should they clinch a postseason berth. Despite currently sitting as a mid-tier team, the Braves have shown characteristics of a “sleeping giant” in the league, poised to make a significant impact in October.

The fifth- or sixth-best team out of 15 in each league is inherently going to be flawed, but in some circles, the Braves are seen as something of a sleeping giant,” ESPN insider Alden Gonzalez writes. “Chris Sale, Max Fried, Spencer Schwellenbach, Charlie Morton and Reynaldo López — the latter of whom is expected back for the final regular-season series and could be a multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen in October — make up the type of rotation nobody wants to face.”

Complementing their strong starting rotation is a robust bullpen, anchored by the dominant Raisel Iglesias. This combination gives the Braves a solid foundation in pitching, a critical component for postseason success.

The catch that would prevent the Braves from a dominant postseason

The catch? The Braves' journey to the playoffs is not guaranteed. They currently trail the New York Mets by one game in the NL Wild Card race, with just five games remaining in the regular season. The schedule includes a critical doubleheader against the Mets in Atlanta, a series that could very well decide their postseason fate. The timing and outcome of these games are pivotal, as they occur just before the Wild Card round begins, leaving no room for error.

Offensively, the Braves have faced challenges throughout the season, primarily due to the absence of key players Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley. Despite these setbacks, the team has demonstrated remarkable resilience and moxie, especially in high-pressure situations, which could prove invaluable in playoff scenarios. Their ability to perform under pressure is reminiscent of their 2021 World Series run, where they triumphed despite being shorthanded. The Braves' philosophy is next man up.

The Braves' potential path to and through the playoffs embodies the unpredictability and excitement of baseball in October. If they secure a postseason spot, their blend of experienced pitching and clutch hitting makes them a team that no one would want to face. Their 2021 World Series victory serves as a testament to what the team is capable of achieving, even when not at full strength.

As the regular season winds down, the Braves' postseason aspirations hang in the balance. The upcoming doubleheader against the Mets are not just two crucial contests but are essentially playoff games, given their direct implications on postseason qualification.

The Braves' ability to navigate these challenges will determine if they can once again emerge as a dark horse in the quest for the World Series, replicating their unexpected but memorable run from 2021. For Braves fans and baseball fans alike, the end of the season promises high drama and the potential for another exhilarating October in Atlanta.