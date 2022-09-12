Brian Snitker points to stat sheet in defense of struggling Kenley Jansen

With September baseball heating up and the Atlanta Braves back to chasing the New York Mets for the top spot in the National League East division, more focus will be spent on the struggles of Braves closer Kenley Jansen. The veteran reliever certainly did not do much in preventing himself from catching even more heat from frustrated Braves fans when he blew a save in Atlanta’s 8-7 road loss to the Seattle Mariners Sunday.

However, Braves manager Brian Snitker let everyone know after the game that he’s completely still behind Kenley Jansen, saying that at the end of the day, Jansen still has the most saves in Major League Baseball this season.

"He's leading the league in saves." Brian Snitker on Kenley Jansen ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/swLmqH9Swi — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) September 11, 2022

Snitker is right, but that’s a fact everyone already knows. Moreover, the Braves should be demanding perfection from Kenley Jansen, especially during this portion of the season when Atlanta is trying to surpass the Mets. Jansen has a total of 33 saves, but he’s also got three blown saves over his last seven appearances. Against the Mariners Sunday, Jansen entered the ninth inning of the game with the Braves up, 7-6. He would then allow a solo homer to rookie Julio Rodriguez that tied the game at 7-7. Moments later, Kenley Jansen surrendered yet another solo homer to Eugenio Suarez for a walk-off 8-7 Seattle victory.

Eugenio Suárez walks it off! The Mets' division lead is 1.5 games. (via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/qbiOi04FE3 — SNY (@SNYtv) September 11, 2022

Snitker has been adamant about keeping Kenley Jansen as Atlanta’s primary closer, though, the team still has trade deadline acquisition Raisel Iglesias, who could potentially see more chances to save games if Jansen continues to be this inconsistent on the mound.