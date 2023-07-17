The Atlanta Braves have impressively navigated their way through the 2023 season so far with relative ease despite long-term injuries to several key pitchers. The Braves are potentially losing another arm after starter Kolby Allard left Sunday's game with left shoulder tightness, the team announced.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Allard had “some tingling in his fingers” and “did some weird stuff” on the mound. Allard was removed in the second inning. The Braves lost to the Chicago White Sox 8-1.

“I just noticed him moving his arm and his shoulder and something didn't look right,” Snitker said.

Allard was going through his worst start of the season at the big league level before he was removed. He recorded five outs against the White Sox, allowing four runs on seven hits, taking the loss for his first decision of the season. He's allowed multiple runs in each of his last three appearances, including an inning in relief on July 9.

Overall this season with the Braves, Allard has a 6.57 ERA in four games, three of them starts. He has 13 strikeouts to four walks. He's scheduled for an MRI according to Snitker.

This is the latest injury loss on the pitching front for Atlanta, who've gone through most of the season without ace Max Fried or Kyle Wright. The Braves expect Fried back soon as he's started a rehab assignment in the minors.

The loss on Sunday gave the Braves their first series loss since the end of May. Atlanta is still in cruise control in the NL East, holding a 9 1/2-game lead for first place with the best record in Major League Baseball at 61-31.