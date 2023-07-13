The Atlanta Braves have steamrolled the competition to this point in the season and only a handful of Max Fried games. He has a 2.08 ERA in his 26.0 innings over five starts but has been limited due to a forearm injury. Fortunately, he is progressing well on his road to recovery.

The latest update for Fried is a good one for Atlanta: he will make a second rehab start, this time with the Single-A Rome Braves instead of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers. He will take the mound on Saturday.

“Max Fried will make his second rehab start on Saturday with the Braves' High-A Rome affiliate,” the Braves' update reads. “He threw 35 pitches in 1 1/3 innings (1 hit, 2 walks, 1 strikeout) in a rehab start on Sunday with Triple-A Gwinnett, and will be with Rome (Georgia) because they’re at home this weekend vs. Jersey Shore, while Gwinnett is at Memphis. Fried has been on the injured list just over 2 months with a forearm strain.”

The Braves are the first team to win 60 games this season thanks to stellar seasons from young pitchers Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder and another great campaign from veteran hurler Charlie Morton. Position players like MVP candidate Ronald Acuña Jr., Sean Murphy, Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies have all been key, too. Regaining their pitching depth would be huge for their chances of making a deep playoff run.

If Max Fried can get to full health before the playoffs begin, the Braves can potentially make even more noise. They look like the favorites to win the National League pennant already and would receive a huge boost by getting one of their stars back.