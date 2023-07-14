The second half of the MLB season is set to start tonight. There are a good amount of teams that are in contention to compete for the World Series, so let's continue our MLB odds series with a prediction for the winner of this year's Fall Classic.

The Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays both finished with the top record in their respective leagues. As of right now, the Atlanta Braves are favored to win the World Series for the second time in three seasons. The Rays dominated the first few months of the season, however, the month of June was not as pretty for them compared to April and May.

The AL East is stacked with all five clubs playing better than .500 ball. The Boston Red Sox sit in last place with a respectable (48-43) record. The New York Yankees are just one game ahead while the Toronto Blue Jays sit in third place. The Baltimore Orioles put on a show during the first half which shocked many around the league. Their (54-35) record has them just two games behind the Rays. Any one of those teams can make a push for the postseason.

The AL also features the reigning champs, Houston Astros, as well as another surprise in the Texas Rangers. Do not expect any team from the AL Central to make much noise in October.

The NL will always have the Los Angeles Dodgers in the mix. The Arizona Diamondbacks are another rising squad to make the NL West a competitive division once again. The Miami Marlins are giving the Braves a closer race than expected, while the Cincinnati Reds have taken control of the NL Central. It's anyone's race in 2023 as we get right to the prediction and odds.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2023 World Series Winner Odds

Atlanta Braves: +360

Tampa Bay Rays: +450

Los Angeles Dodgers: +480

Texas Rangers: +1000

Houston Astros: +1000

New York Yankees: +1500

Toronto Blue Jays: +2400

Minnesota Twins: +2400

Philadelphia Phillies: +2700

Baltimore Orioles: +2800

Arizona Diamondbacks: +2800

Why The Braves Will Win The World Series

The Braves were the first team to win 60 games this season and they are likely to win around 110 games if they stay on this pace. There is no doubt about it, this is the best team in the MLB as of right now. Being the top team in the league at the All-Star break is a great sign and a big indication that you will likely at least represent your league in the Fall Classic. That is not always the case, however, as many look toward last season. The 111-win Dodgers lost to the San Diego Padres in the Division Series, while the Braves lost to the Phillies in the same round. Anything can happen, but the Braves do not seem like they will let history repeat itself.

This roster is stacked. The Braves will win the World Series this year because of how deep their lineup is. Everyone is talking about Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson. There was no better first baseman to replace Freddie Freeman than Olson. Acuna Jr. is the favorite to win the NL MVP this season and Olson isn't far behind him, which says a lot. Not only is the offense working, but the pitching has allowed the fewest runs in the National League. Despite dealing with injuries, the rotation is dominant and should continue to roll through October.

Why The Rays Will Win The World Series

The Rays were the hottest team in the league to begin the season. They started 14-0 and for a short time, it really didn't seem like they would ever lose. The Rays have dominant pitching and that is needed when competing for a championship. Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz are going to lead the offense. We all know the Rays won't trade for anyone to improve the roster, so this is likely what we will see heading into October. Tampa Bay has been to the Fall Classic before, they can certainly do it again.

Why The Dodgers Will Win The World Series

Outside of the Braves, the Dodgers are going to be a force to reckon with in the playoffs. Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, and Julio Urias form a nasty trio of pitchers that will be enough to at least get them to the NLCS this time around. The Dodgers likely won't be facing the Padres in the playoffs this year, but the rest of the teams competing are elite clubs. It doesn't matter who the Dodgers face in the postseason, most teams give them a battle to the end. If Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are hitting the ball well, then LA will be in a good spot in October.

Why The Astros Will Win The World Series

The reigning champs have a tougher road back to the World Series this season. They lost Justin Verlander, but have seen the rise of Framber Valdez, who is currently the favorite to win the AL Cy Young. The lineup remains deadly and once Jordan Alvarez gets healthy, they will start smashing. I expect the Astros to find a way back to the ALCS, where they took down the Yankees last season. The AL has some tough teams, but the experience from the Astros is tough to beat.

Why The Phillies Will Win The World Series

The last team I will mention that has a chance in my eyes is the Phillies. Not the Rangers, not the Yankees, and not even the Diamondbacks. The Phillies represented the national league in the World Series a season ago. Right before this year's All-Star break, they started to get hot. They open the second half against the team they eliminated to get to the Fall Classic in the Padres. If they take care of SD and start the second half hot, then I expect the Phillies to have as much of a chance to get to the World Series as the Dodgers and Braves. If the starting pitching improves, then that alongside the dynamic offense should help them compete once again this season. Bryce Harper shows up in October.

Final 2023 World Series Winner Prediction & Pick

I know this is a boring pick as I will be taking the top team in the league to win the World Series. The Phillies did upset them last year, but Atlanta is firing on all cylinders right now. At +360, I love their odds to raise the trophy now, rather than later when their odds get higher and higher to win.

Final 2023 World Series Winner Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves +360