Cavan Biggio appeared in just four games as a member of the Atlanta Braves. And for the foreseeable future, that’s exactly where his tenure will end.

Biggio has elected to become a free agent, via David O’Brien of The Athletic. After being removed from the 40-man roster, Biggio decided to seek a new opportunity rather than report back to Triple-A.

After getting designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants, the infielder found his way to Atlanta. His arrival was met with high expectations, as he was called up to the majors after just one game in the minors. However, it was met with a loud thud, as Biggio hit .200 with no other counting stats.

The Braves marked Biggio’s third team of the season, previously played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers. Over his 34 games total, he hit .197 with five home runs, 19 RBI and two stolen bases.

While his numbers look bleak, Cavan Biggio was once one of the most touted prospects in baseball. Back in 2019 he ranked as the 10th-best prospect in the Blue Jays’ organization, via MLB Pipeline.

His career started out hot, as Biggio hit .234 with 16 home runs, 48 RBI and 14 stolen bases as a rookie. He raised his batting average to .250 a year later, but Biggio was never able to match his rookie year production. After five years with the organization, the Blue Jays decided to move on.

Since then, it has been a topsy turvy career for Biggio. He is still trying to find his perfect landing spot and prove he can be a force at the major league level. Unfortunately for him, that didn’t happen with the Braves. Both sides will start the offseason with a clean slate and looking for their next opportunity.

If Biggio keeps hitting as he has, he’ll be running out of them.