The Braves have the shortest odds to be veteran pitcher Tyler Glasnow's non-Rays team in the 2024 MLB season.

Among the chief figures to watch out for in the offseason is pitcher Tyler Glasnow. Although the Tampa Bay Rays pitcher still has one more year on his current contract, he is rumored to be an asset the team could be willing to part ways via a trade. If he's not going to play for the Rays in the 2024 MLB season, the Atlanta Braves are one of the teams favored to land Glasnow, who is set to earn $25 million next campaign, per BetOnline Sportsbook.

Braves a favorite to land Tyler Glasnow?

As of this writing, the Braves are the favorites to be the next team of Glasnow with odds of +300. The St. Louis Cardinals, who just signed a couple of veteran arms in Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn, are right behind Atlanta with a price of +500, while the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants are each labeled with +600 odds.

The Braves are coming off a great 2023 MLB regular season, finishing the campaign with a 104-58 record. While they fell short in the postseason, they are still expected to be a serious World Series contender in 2024. Adding someone like Glasnow could help the team.

In the 2023 season, Glasnow went 10-7 in 21 starts and recorded a 3.53 ERA along with a 1.083 WHIP across 120.0 innings. He's yet to be an All-Star in the big leagues, but he's been solid the last three seasons, Glasnow has gone 15-9 with a 3.10 ERA and 2.86 FIP with an impressive 132 ERA+.

Entering the last year of arbitration eligibility in 2023, Glasnow was inked by the Rays to a two-year deal that came with guaranteed money of over $30 million, perhaps a move made by Tampa Bay in anticipation of a potential trade down the road.