Tyler Glasnow could be on the move before the start of the 2024 MLB season, as the Rays have a solid reason to trade the veteran.

The Tampa Bay Rays are a team worth keeping a close eye on in the offseason. For one, there is a potential that they will let go of pitcher Tyler Glasnow via a trade, with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic saying that the righty is a “strong candidate to be moved.”

It appears that the Rays have a good motivation to sell Glasnow in the trade market, in large part because of the appeal of a player like him who's entering the last year of club control.

“The expected interest in Glasnow, however, could motivate the Rays to act. Glasnow, 30, has only one year of club control remaining, but a team that acquires him this offseason would be eligible to make him a qualifying offer and obtain a draft pick if he departs as a free agent. Players traded during the season are not eligible for QOs.”

It is also worth noting that the Rays will also have the same type of compensation should they decide to keep Glasnow, though, that part can be a favorable piece of information for Tampa Bay on the negotiation table. Of course, they would ask more than just something that's tantamount to a draft-pick compensation for Glasnow, who has a base salary of $25 million in the 2024 MLB campaign.

Glasnow, selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth round of the 20100 MLB Draft, went 10-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 2.91 FIP across 21 starts in the 2023 MLB season. The 30-year-old Glasnow also logged a career-high 120.0 innings in the 2023 campaign.