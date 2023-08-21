Former Atlanta Braves reliever Luke Jackson recently made his return to Truist Park, now as a member of the San Francisco Giants, and a slew of memories returned with him.

Jackson was a member of Atlanta's championship team in 2021, and he had some kind words for Braves fans, per an interview with the AJC's Justin Tuscano.

“Fans here are unmatched,” said Jackson. “San Fran’s got some great fans, too, but no offense to San Fran, Atlanta’s a different beast when it comes to sports in general and being a hometown team.”

The 31-year-old Jackson was a member of the Braves for four years from 2017-2021.

After sitting out the entirety of the 2022 season following Tommy John surgery, Luke Jackson inked a contract with the Giants in January 2023.

Jackson's Giants took on the Braves this weekend at Truist, and Jackson took the field on two separate occasions during the series, pitching a total of two innings and allowing just one hit and no earned runs.

After the Braves took Games 1 and 2 of the NL showdown, San Francisco came back to salvage the series finale on Sunday, in a game that included a Jackson appearance.

Jackson's comments on the Braves' fanbase will certainly be music to Atlanta fans' ears. Although Atlanta has at times been unfairly labeled as a fickle sports town due to a large number of northeastern transplants in the area, the Braves have always enjoyed one of the best home-field advantages in the sport.

It's good to see Jackson give a little recognition to that fact in his return.