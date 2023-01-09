By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The San Francisco Giants have added a key piece to their bullpen for the 2023 campaign. Former Atlanta Braves reliever Luke Jackson, who had Tommy John last season, has signed a two-year deal with the organization worth $11 million, via Bob Nightengale. He’s already passed his physical and will pitch at some point this season. The righty is still rehabbing. There’s a club option for 2025, too.

Jackson has shown glimpses of brilliance at times. In 2019, he was put into a closing role for Atlanta and produced 18 saves and a 3.84 ERA. The 2020-shortened season didn’t go to plan though, compiling a 6.84 ERA. The 31-year-old bounced back in 2021 however as the Braves won a World Series title, going 2-2 with a 1.98 ERA, including 70 strikeouts in 71 appearances. He was also fantastic in the Fall Classic, allowing a mere one hit to the Houston Astros in 3.1 innings.

This is definitely a solid pickup for the Giants, who are looking to get back into contention. He’s a proven big-league reliever who has playoff experience and can pitch in a variety of different roles late in games. In October, Jackson was cleared to begin throwing after TJ surgery, therefore San Francisco can probably expect him back on the mound not too long into the upcoming campaign.

It’s been a rather underwhelming offseason for the Giants, who whiffed on Aaron Judge after he decided to return to the New York Yankees. They had also agreed to a massive $350 million deal with shortstop Carlos Correa, but something astray showed up in his physical, and the team backed out.