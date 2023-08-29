Former Atlanta Braves bench coach and Bobby Cox assistant Pat Corrales passed away on Sunday. He was 82 years old.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Corrales passed away to natural causes in his Georgia residence, per The Associated Press‘ Paul Newberry. Corrales was Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes' special assistant. The former had served in that capacity for the past 11 years.

Corrales is a baseball lifer who played backup catcher for four teams from 1964 to 1973: the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, and San Diego Padres. He batted .216 with four home runs and 54 RBIs in his playing career.

Pat was the first @MLB manager of Mexican American descent. He’s the only person in Major League managerial history to be fired while his team was in first place (1983 @Phillies). Pat Corrales passed away today from natural causes at the age of 82. #RIP pic.twitter.com/UQI8UQpjgW — Bill Nelson (@Thelscwxman) August 28, 2023

Pat Corrales made history when he became the first Mexican-American manager in the 1978 MLB season. He managed the Texas Rangers, Phillies, and Cleveland Indians for a combined 10 seasons from 1978 to 1987.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Corrales served as the New York Yankees' first-base coach in 1989. After a one-year stint in New York, Corrales spent the next 16 years with the Braves as a scout and bench coach. Atlanta won 14 consecutive division titles with Corrales on board from 1991 to 2005.

The Braves dominated that 14-year stretch with Cox as their manager. Atlanta beat the Cleveland Indians in the 1995 World Series. It was the Braves' first World Series title since moving to Atlanta in 1966.

Pat Corrales left the Braves organization following the 2006 MLB season. He eventually served the Washington Nationals as a consultant and bench coach from 2007 to 2011.

The current edition of the Braves are bringing back memories of their predecessors during Corrales' era. Behind the inspired play of outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr., the Braves are leading the majors with an 85-45 win-loss record. Their high-octane offense has been a major reason for their dominance in 2023.

Pat Corrales certainly made his mark during a pivotal stretch in Braves franchise history. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family during this difficult time.