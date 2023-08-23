The Atlanta Braves just keep on sending balls to the moon. The MLB-leading Braves flexed their offensive muscles once again Tuesday night when Eddie Rosario hit one out of the park in the second inning of their home game against the New York Mets. But that's not just any ordinary blast for Atlanta.

With that home run, the Braves have now established a new MLB record for most team home runs through the first 119 games of a season, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com (h/t The Athletic).

“The Braves have hit 231 home runs. That’s the most through a team’s first 119 games in MLB history. Atlanta is on pace to break the single season home run record as a team (307, 2019 Twins).”

Rosario's home run drove Marcell Ozuna to home plate as well to give the Braves an early 2-0 lead over the Mets. Atlanta also now has seven players with at least 20 home runs in 2023 after that Rosario tater. Matt Olson paces the Braves with 43 home runs, while Austin Riley is second with 29.

Of course, the Braves do not really need a home run from Rosario or from anyone on the team to prove that they are the most terrifying team to face in baseball right now. They entered the Mets game with 80 wins and 237 home runs on the season. No other team had more than 77 wins or at least 195 home runs prior to Tuesday.

With the way the Braves are playing, they are unsurprisingly viewed as a serious contender to win the World Series.