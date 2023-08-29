Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. is inching closer toward baseball immortality.

Acuna is closing in on becoming the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season. Acuna clobbered his 29th home run of the season in the top of the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

Acuna's two-run dinger to right-center field gave Atlanta a 4-2 lead. He seemed aware of his imminent place in MLB history. An excited Acuna blew a kiss, pointed at the sky, and then pointed at the Braves fans in attendance at Coors Field after he rounded first base.

Ronald Acuna, Jr. wasn't done. He recorded a stolen base in the bottom of the fifth inning. With that, he is now just one home run shy of becoming the first member of MLB's 30-6o club.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

It isn't hard to imagine Acuna breaking that record in the next day or two. Acuna, a frontrunner for the 2023 NL MVP race, has batted .330 with 29 home runs and 76 RBIs as of this writing.

RECOMMENDED
Ronald Acuna Jr., Ronald Acuna, Braves

Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. gets entangled in scary outfield situation after getting hugged by fans

Rexwell Villas ·

Braves, Ronald Acuña Jr., Mookie Betts, Dodgers, Ronald Acuña Jr Mookie Better NL MVP

Why Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr will still win NL MVP over Dodgers’ Mookie Betts

Shane Shoemaker ·

Braves, Ozzie Albies

Braves make major Ozzie Albies injury move

Joey Mistretta ·

Will Acuna or Matt Olson win the 2023 NL MVP award? Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna believes it's a toss-up.

“We'll see if (Acuna) wins or Matt Olson wins it. We don't know. It's a battle on the same team,” Ozuna said on August 16.

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts is also in the conversation. FanDuel currently has Betts and Acuna going toe-to-toe for the NL MVP plum.

Whether Ronald Acuna, Jr. wins the NL MVP award or not, he's on the verge of making MLB history. He will solidify his status as one of the Braves' best players of all-time once he enters the 30-60 club.