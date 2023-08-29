Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. is inching closer toward baseball immortality.

Acuna is closing in on becoming the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season. Acuna clobbered his 29th home run of the season in the top of the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

RONALD ACUÑA JR HAS 29 HR AND 59 SB NOT AS ROUND-NUMBERED AS 30/60, BUT HE IS THE 1ST PLAYER IN MLB HISTORY TO REACH THOSE MARKS IN A SEASON https://t.co/4WPwTo7mvA — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 29, 2023

With his 29th home run tonight, #Braves star Ronald Acuná Jr. is one homer and one stolen base from becoming the first player in MLB history to have 30 homers and 60 stolen bases in a season. Braves and Rockies are tied 4-4 in fifth inning of their series opener at Coors Field. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) August 29, 2023

Acuna's two-run dinger to right-center field gave Atlanta a 4-2 lead. He seemed aware of his imminent place in MLB history. An excited Acuna blew a kiss, pointed at the sky, and then pointed at the Braves fans in attendance at Coors Field after he rounded first base.

Ronald Acuna, Jr. wasn't done. He recorded a stolen base in the bottom of the fifth inning. With that, he is now just one home run shy of becoming the first member of MLB's 30-6o club.

And now Acuña has picked up his 60th stolen base, in the seventh inning at Colorado. One homer from being the first-ever member of the 30-60 club. https://t.co/RLfb94kIE7 — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) August 29, 2023

It isn't hard to imagine Acuna breaking that record in the next day or two. Acuna, a frontrunner for the 2023 NL MVP race, has batted .330 with 29 home runs and 76 RBIs as of this writing.

Will Acuna or Matt Olson win the 2023 NL MVP award? Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna believes it's a toss-up.

“We'll see if (Acuna) wins or Matt Olson wins it. We don't know. It's a battle on the same team,” Ozuna said on August 16.

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts is also in the conversation. FanDuel currently has Betts and Acuna going toe-to-toe for the NL MVP plum.

Whether Ronald Acuna, Jr. wins the NL MVP award or not, he's on the verge of making MLB history. He will solidify his status as one of the Braves' best players of all-time once he enters the 30-60 club.