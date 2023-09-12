The Atlanta Braves are in the city of brotherly love to take on the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Braves-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Braves and Phillies split a double-header on Monday. In the two games, the Braves scored 15 total runs, and collected 18 hits. In those games, the Braves hit five home runs, as well. They lead the league in home runs, so this is no surprise. Ronald Acuna Jr homered once while Michael Harris II, and Matt Olson homered two times each. Atlanta struggled on the mound in the two games. The starting pitchers gave up a combined 10 runs in the two games.

The Phillies also scored 15 runs on the day. Brandon Marsh, Trea Turner, and Bryce Harper all homered in the two games on Monday. They Recorded 17 total hits as a team agains the Braves on Monday. Philadelphia's starting pitchers gave up 10 runs, just like the Braves. The Phillies need to continue racking up the wins. They are not safe at the top of the Wild Card standings, so the win Monday night was huge for them. They are going to need to keep hitting well in this series to keep up with Atlanta.

Max Fried will start against Zack Wheeler in this game.

Here are the Braves-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Phillies Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+128)

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-154)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Braves vs. Phillies

TV: Bally Sports South, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Fried is one of the best pitchers in baseball. This season, he is showing why he was a Cy Young Finalist last season. Fried is 7-1 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 67 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. This will be his first time facing the Phillies this season, but he is coming off two very solid starts in September. He has thrown 13 total innings this month, given up just nine hits, struck out 14, and he has a 2.08 ERA. Fried has allowed more than three earned runs just twice this season, as well. He just needs to pitch his game and the Braves will cover the spread.

Fried is much better on the road this season. For some reason, he seems to like pitching when he is not in Atlanta. Fried has a 1.73 road ERA, his strikeouts are way up, walks are down, and he has allowed just one home run when pitching away from home. In that same scenario, Fried allows hitters to bat just .213 off him. The Phillies can hit a little bit, but Fried will shut them down if he sticks to his gameplan.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Zack Wheeler has a 3.49 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 192 strikeouts in 170 innings this season. To go along with that, Wheeler is allowing opponents to hit just .225 off him this season. He does have a start against the Braves this season, as well. In that game. Wheeler went eight shutout innings, allowed just three hits, and struck out 12. That type of game is extremely hard to have against the Braves offense. If Wheeler can have anything close to that, the Phillies will be in good shape to cover the spread.

Final Braves-Phillies Prediction & Pick

This should be a great game, and a pitchers duel. With that said, Max Fried is very hard to bet against. I am going to take the Braves to cover the spread in a low-scoring game.

Final Braves-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (+128), Under 8.5 (-110)