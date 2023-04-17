The Atlanta Braves are set to get their ace back in Max Fried. Unfortunately, his return comes with the loss of relief pitcher Lucas Luetge. The team announced both moves Monday, with Luetge heading to the 15-day injured list due to left bicep inflammation.

Luetge is in his first season with the Braves after being traded to Atlanta from the New York Yankees last December. He did not make an appearance in a major league game from 2016 through 2020 but has been great since his return with the Yankees in 2021. Over the last two seasons, Luetge had a 2.71 ERA in 107 games.

This season hasn’t been as kind. Luetge has allowed 6 runs in 6.2 innings with the Braves for an 8.10 ERA. Atlanta signed him to a one-year, $1.55 million contract to fortify an already solid bullpen.

The return of Fried is huge for the Braves who are winners of six straight. Fried did not make it out of the fourth inning in his first and only start of the season but is set to return 17 days after he was removed with injury.

Fried fortified himself as an ace in 2022 with a second-place finish in NL Cy Young Award voting. The three-time Gold Glove Award winner has a 2.68 ERA in 70 starts since 2020.

The Braves have maintained some early-season momentum despite the revolving door of injured players. They have the best record in the NL at 12-4 and are red-hot entering a three-game series with the San Diego Padres. Max Fried will get the ball in game one Monday night.