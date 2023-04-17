Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

We are over two weeks into the 2023 MLB season, and the league is beginning to take shape. Some teams, such as the Tampa Bay Rays, have continued to dominate their competition. Meanwhile, ball clubs like the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies have taken steps in the wrong direction. The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are fresh off strong weeks and saw an increase in their MLB Power Rankings placement.

Without further ado, let’s get into our updated MLB Power Rankings.

1. Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays finally lost a game. In fact, they dropped a pair of games to the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend. Nevertheless, this team continues to impress. Their pitching, defense, and hitting have all worked together to lead this amazing start to the year.

The Rays are 14-2 heading into the new week, and they will try to recapture their momentum following their series against Toronto.

2. Atlanta Braves (+4)

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets have led the NL East to open the season. Neither team stood out during the first week of the 2023 campaign, but they are both back without question. Atlanta features a number of potential MVP candidates, including Austin Riley and Ronald Acuna Jr, and their pitching rotation has held its own up to this point.

The Mets will challenge Atlanta all season long, and one would imagine that the Philadelphia Phillies will rebound amid their disappointing beginning to the year. For now, however, the NL East belongs to the Braves.

The New York Yankees have somewhat quietly had a good start to the 2023 season. The Rays stole headlines with their previous winning streak, but New York has overcome injury woes and is 6-4 over the course of their past 10 games.

Most recently Giancarlo Stanton went down with an injury, joining an already lengthy list of injured Yankees players. New York will retain their position in the MLB Power Rankings moving forward if they keep finding ways to win despite losing players.

4. New York Mets (+3)

The New York Mets also climbed the MLB Power Rankings. They are 7-3 over their past 10 games and seem to be finding their footing. In similar fashion to the Yankees, the Mets have dealt with injury concerns early in the season. Their depth has been able to hold them up though.

This is a team that is going to pitch the lights out when all of their starters are healthy. Additionally, their offense features the capability to score a lopsided amount of runs on any given night.

5. Toronto Blue Jays (+4)

The Toronto Blue Jays handed the Rays their first losses of the season. Toronto is going to hit, the only question is whether or not their rotation can perform well enough.

Toronto’s pitching staff has flashed signs of potential. Alek Manoah will likely bounce back from his forgettable start to the season. Kevin Gausman, on the other hand, is off to another terrific start to the year. He’s been one of the best first-half pitchers in baseball, having enjoyed incredible beginnings to each of the past two seasons as well.

The Blue Jays are an exciting team and may find themselves even higher in the MLB Power Rankings next time based on the direction they are trending in.

6. Los Angeles Dodgers (-1)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have endured a mediocre start to the season. There are teams behind them on this list with better records in 2023. However, the Dodgers’ track record keeps them at the No. 6 spot for now.

Los Angeles’ primary concern has been an inability to develop consistency. They’ve been one of the better teams in terms of scoring runs, but their runs have come in bunches. The Dodgers have to start spreading out their scoring, which they likely will do as the season continues on.

7. San Diego Padres (-3)

The San Diego Padres also haven’t had a great start to the year. The Padres are expected to receive a pair of important additions this week in Joe Musgrove and Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Padres feature plenty of potential and should find themselves higher in the MLB Power Rankings before too long. For now, their underwhelming performance has them sitting in the No. 7 spot.

8. Milwaukee Brewers (+2)

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to climb in the MLB Power Rankings. Fresh off a down year in 2022, Milwaukee appears to have added motivation this season.

The Brewers have been known for their pitching, but the offense has helped matters as well. Milwaukee doesn’t feature the most intimidating lineup by any means, but they can certainly score runs at a high level.

9. Minnesota Twins (+5)

The Minnesota Twins are establishing themselves as one of the better teams in the American League. Despite being dealt a number of early season injury blows, Minnesota has held firm in the AL Central. Pitchers such as Pablo Lopez have led the charge in the rotation, with Lopez recently agreeing to a contract extension with the ball club.

The Twins also started out the 2022 campaign strong before faltering during the summer. They will need to maintain their current level of play throughout the season.

So far, so good for the Twins though.

10. Houston Astros (-7)

The 2023 season hasn’t gone according to plan for the defending World Series champions. Houston is two games under .500 and they endured an extremely mediocre past week.

Do the Astros feature enough talent to turn things around in a hurry? Yes. Their track record suggests they can get back on track, so they remain within the top 10 in the MLB Power Rankings for now. However, they will continue to fall if they can’t figure things out soon.

11. Cleveland Guardians (-3)

The Cleveland Guardians are in the midst of a decent year up to this point. They haven’t set the league on fire, but are not playing a bad brand of baseball either. The Guardians, the reigning AL Central champs, are still confident that they can win the AL Central.

Cleveland’s pitching has been their primary concern. Triston McKenzie and Aaron Civale are both hurt, while Zach Plesac and Cal Quantrill haven’t been all that sharp on the mound. The Guardians will need their starting pitching to step up moving forward. The good news is that the offense has shown glimpses of impressive potential and the bullpen has a number of reliable arms.

12. Seattle Mariners (-1)

In a lot of ways, the Seattle Mariners have had a similar season to the Guardians. They are sitting at exactly .500 to open the season.

Seattle is fresh off their first playoff appearance in 20 years and will likely make another postseason run in 2023. They have dealt with inconsistency so far this season, but it will be interesting to follow the Mariners moving forward.

13. Texas Rangers (+2)

The Texas Rangers are on the verge of surpassing the Mariners in our MLB Power Rankings. Texas is climbing the rankings at a steady rate as they currently lead the AL West.

The Rangers’ Jacob deGrom-led pitching rotation has performed well enough to instill hope into fans. Losing Corey Seager to injury is far from ideal, but the lineup is still capable.

Will the Rangers lead the AL West all year long? The odds aren’t in their favor, but it cannot be completely ruled out, especially considering Houston’s struggles.

14. Chicago Cubs (+3)

The Cubs recently went into Dodger Stadium and took two of three from LA. Cody Bellinger’s return was a success for the most part, and Chicago is playing fairly well overall.

The Cubs still have question marks on their roster, but their early season performance suggests they could make a playoff run in 2023. Although, it is still too early to truly tell how good the Cubs are.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

15. Arizona Diamondbacks (+4)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have consistently climbed the MLB Power Rankings as of late. AZ leads the NL West at the moment, and they are forcing people to quit ignoring them.

The Diamondbacks feature an exciting and young roster with talent and potential. The Diamondbacks probably won’t win the NL West, but a playoff run is a possibility. Their Zac Gallen-led rotation may keep them afloat assuming the offense plays at a high enough level.

16. St. Louis Cardinals (-3)

The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of MLB’s most concerning disappointments so far in 2023. They won the NL Central in 2022, but are currently near the bottom of the standings.

St. Louis should be able to start winning at a consistent rate before too long. Their pitching staff does have some legitimate concerns though, so nothing is guaranteed for the Cardinals.

17. Baltimore Orioles (+5)

The Baltimore Orioles are one of the biggest risers in our MLB Power Rankings. They are one of the most entertaining teams in baseball with Adley Rutschman performing at an MVP-caliber level to open the season.

Baltimore unfortunately plays in a loaded AL East, so winning the division is going to be quite the challenge. Nevertheless, the Orioles may be a playoff contender once again this season after falling just short in 2022.

18. Pittsburgh Pirates (+5)

Speaking of entertaining teams, the Pittsburgh Pirates have been one of the best stories in baseball to open the year. Andrew McCutchen’s return to the Pirates has seemingly sparked their strong start to the season. Bryan Reynolds is also playing well for the team.

The majority of people around the MLB world don’t expect the pirates to make a run this year, but the team would love to upset the odds. For now, fans can enjoy their impressive brand of play.

19. Boston Red Sox (-1)

The Boston Red Sox’s 8-8 start to 2023 has them sitting last in the loaded AL East. Boston is not going to win this division unless something truly incredible happens. The Wild Card, however, may be a possibility.

The Red Sox are playing well enough through the first two weeks of the year, but it is still too early to tell what this team’s 2023 identity is.

20. Los Angeles Angels (-3)

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are still MVP-level players, but the Los Angeles Angels are under .500. It’s a tale that’s been told ever since Ohtani joined Trout in Anaheim. The Angels started out the season strong, but have faltered as of late.

It obviously isn’t too late to turn things around. However, trusting in the Angels is a risky thing to do given their struggles over the past decade.

21. Miami Marlins (+3)

The Miami Marlins have played a respectable brand of baseball up to this point. Their young pitching staff is once again displaying signs of stardom. As always for the Marlins, their success will be determined by how well the offense performs.

There is reason to be hopeful for Marlins fans.

22. Philadelphia Phillies (-10)

The Philadelphia Phillies have been MLB’s biggest disappointment in 2023, even more than the Astros and Cardinals. Yes, neither St. Louis or Houston have started off strong. However, Philadelphia signed Trea Turner during the offseason and they have high expectations for the 2023 campaign.

Again, and this cannot be stressed enough, but there is plenty of time to rebound. With that being said, there’s no denying the fact that Philadelphia’s beginning to the year has been brutal.

23. Chicago White Sox (-2)

The Chicago White Sox can’t seem to catch a break. Following an injury-plagued 2022 season, they are already dealing with injury woes in 2023. Their 6-10 record places them third in the AL Central behind Cleveland and Minnesota.

Chicago’s talent is still there, but it is growing more difficult to place any trust in this team.

24. San Francisco Giants (-4)

The San Francisco Giants weren’t able to make any game-changing moves during the offseason. They added a few interesting players, but the Carlos Correa-fiasco left their offseason feeling rather underwhelming.

And the same can be said for the Giants’ start to the season. San Francisco doesn’t feature any standout strengths on their roster. Logan Webb is a star, but this team has uncertainty without question.

25. Cincinnati Reds

For the Cincinnati Reds’ standards as of late, they’ve enjoyed a decent start to the year. Although, they are still under .500.

Regardless, they aren’t the worst team in baseball. The Reds are still rebuilding and won’t make a playoff push in 2023, but the future is bright with Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, and Jonathan India leading the charge.

26. Detroit Tigers (+2)

The Detroit Tigers aren’t last in the AL Central. That’s really the only positive narrative surrounding this team. Javier Baez seems disinterested at the moment and Detroit’s young prospects have struggled for the most part.

The Tigers are headed for another forgettable year.

27. Colorado Rockies (-1)

The Colorado Rockies are sitting in last place in the NL West, and they will probably remain there throughout the 2023 season. The Rockies have some All-Star caliber players on the roster, but the team itself isn’t a competitive one.

28. Washington Nationals (+1)

The Washington Nationals have moved up in the MLB Power Rankings. That will not be a consistent occurrence for the Nats in 2023, but it is something positive for the team.

The Nats have plenty of prospect potential and should be able to compete within the next few years. For now, they remain near the bottom of the league.

29. Kansas City Royals (-2)

The Kansas City Royals haven’t found their footing since the middle of the 2010’s decade. KC won a World Series in 2015, and it’s been all downhill since then.

The Royals’ rotation features some intriguing talent, but the offense has performed at an abysmal level to open the year.

30. Oakland Athletics

Finally, the Oakland Athletics check in at No. 30.

We don’t want to kick a bad team while they are down, as Oakland fans knew they were going to struggle heading into the season. But the facts are the facts, and the Athletics are the only team with less than four wins heading into the new week.