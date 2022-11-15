Published November 15, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris has cemented his outstanding rookie season with a prestigious award. The 21-year-old Braves stud has just been named the winner of the National League’s 2022 Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award.

Harris could not have thought of a better way to round out his first season in the majors, sans a World Series victory, as he played a huge role in ensuring the Braves remained a huge threat to win it all in the big leagues a season after losing its brightest star in Freddie Freeman.

“There’s a lot going through my mind,” Harris said after winning the award, per the MLB Network. “Just to be recognized for it, not even thinking I’d be up in the league this year and then to be honored for an award this special.”

Michael Harris was promoted to the majors from Double-A late in May and did not waste much time before showing everyone why he’s one of the hottest prospects in baseball. In his first full month in the big leagues, he slashed .347/.371/.574 and hit four home runs with 16 RBI and four stolen bases in June. He would finish the 2022 MLB season with a .297 batting average and a .853 OPS to go with 19 home runs, 64 RBI, and 20 stolen bases. He signed an eight-year contract extension with the Braves worth $72 million back in August.

Michael Harris got 22 first-place votes for the NL Rookie of the Year award, while his teammate, Spencer Strider, came in second with eight first-place votes.