Is there anything the Atlanta Braves could do wrong? The Braves are beginning to run away with the NL East, as their 68-37 record gives them an 11-game cushion over second-place team Philadelphia Phillies. And they simply cannot stop winning, defeating playoff hopeful Los Angeles Angels, 6-1, on the back of a monster night from ace Spencer Strider.

All night long, the Angels found it difficult to get anything going on offense, which is quite the feat for Strider and the Braves given how hot Shohei Ohtani has been from the plate as of late. In 6.2 innings of work, Strider held the Angels in check, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out nine batters against only two walks.

In so doing, Spencer Strider added to his league-leading strikeout tally. The Braves ace now has 208 punch outs, giving him 37 more Ks than the closest pitcher on the leaderboard (Kevin Gausman). And he's tallied that many strikeouts in just 127.1 innings on the mound, giving him an insane 14.44 strikeouts per nine innings. Simply put, there's no one nastier on the hill than Strider, and his Braves teammate Michael Harris couldn't help but express his awe at how the 24-year old is performing.

“That’s crazy and we’re just now in August. There’s a good amount of baseball left and I want to see where he ends,” Harris said following the game, per ESPN.

Given the limitations on pitch count and innings young star pitchers tend to have these days, Spencer Strider could run into a few difficulties in his bid to make history. It certainly makes sense that the Braves would err on the side of caution especially with the team in such a secure position in the playoff race.

But at the very least, Strider could, perhaps, challenge for the Braves' modern-era franchise record for most strikeouts in a single season. Strider now has 208 strikeouts, so he only needs to punch out 69 more batters (John Smoltz struck out 276 batters during 1996) to set the record. That is certainly doable, as given his current strikeout rate, he may need to pitch around 40 innings to make history. And there may be no one who's anticipating that day more than Michael Harris.